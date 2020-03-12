Lexington Toy and Comic Con moved to May

LEXINGTON ,Ky. (WTVQ) – Organizers have moved the annual Lexington Toy and Comic Convention from March 26-19 to May 14-17.

“The good news is that a significant effort has been made over the last week to make an effective backup plan for the show and we have a date on the calendar at the convention center for May 14-17. We are now able to roll the entirety of the show to that date and we are working in concert with the arena and hotels to make the transition a seamless one.

We are aware that none of us knows the state of the world in May but we hold out hope that by then, this crisis will have resolved itself. Further updates may come but this is the plan going forward,” announced Amber Freeman.

Tickets will still be valid for the new date. After the event when organizers see who did not check in, unchecked tickets will be transferred to the 2021 event once those tickets go on sale.

Organizers are offering the first 5,000 checked in attendees in May a free ticket to the June 6-7t event in Huntington, W.V.

Orsanizers also are attempting to re-book every guest, including those who have canelled in recent days.

“At this time, we believe that a great portion of those guests will still be attending the event and that your photo op will still be valid. Once those are confirmed we will announce future cancellations, changes, and refund availability as it becomes available. In the meantime, you can reach out to Celeb Photo Ops at info@celebphotoops.com if you need something swapped or refunded,” Freeman wrote.