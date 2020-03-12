Kentucky colleges and universities make changes due to coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several colleges and universities across the state are taking measures to protect faculty, staff and students because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, three more schools announced updated plans for the remainder of the academic year.

- Advertisement -

The University of Kentucky already has plans to move its classes to an online format only after its spring break, spanning from March 23 – April 3. As of know, the university hopes to have students back in classrooms on April 6.

Georgetown College says it’s extending its Spring Break until Wednesday, March 18 and moving all classes to an online format beginning March 19 – April 3.

Sullivan University, in Louisville, says classes will only meet for the amount of time necessary to submit exams or projects during its final exam week, which is March 16-20. After exams, the college goes on a scheduled break. The school says it will decide whether students are to return to campus after that time.

Related Article: Grimes contests law removing her power over elections board

Kentucky State University, in Frankfort, says all students and staff are to return to campus after spring break, March 16, unless they believe their health is compromised. The schools says on Monday, it is implementing a liberal leave policy.

On Tuesday, Berea College announced it is ending its semester on Friday, March 13.