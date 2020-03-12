Boys Sweet 16 ticket sales halted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state high school athletic association has instructed high schools to stop selling tickets to nxt week’s boys Sweet 16 state high school basketball championship.

Athletic directors and principals were notified Thursday morning and began tweeting out the news. Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett has not issued a formal announcement or said how the girls tournament, which kicked off Wednesday, might be altered or impacted.

The Boys Sweet 16 is scheduled for March 18-22 at Rupp Arena.

“The best-case scenario is an announcement that the virus is gone, but that’s probably not going to happen,” Tackett said Wednesday when discussing the coronavirus and its impact on the tournaments.. “The worst-case scenario is some form of directive that says, ‘Don’t play at all.’ We’re trying to find an answer in the middle, and I think we have a pretty good idea. I don’t want it to drag on.”

During Wednesday’s press conference, Tackett suggested one option was limiting attendance to minimize potential exposure to fans, players and administrators.

Tackett said one scenario is limiting the number of fans who can attend the games.

For last year’s boys tournament, just over 96,000 fans attended the eight sessions which span five days. Almost 12,000 attended the championship game alone.

Girls play is scheduled to resume today with a first-round matchup between Sacred Heart and South Laurel.