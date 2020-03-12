Bluegrass Community and Technical College latest to go online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bluegrass Community and Technical College is joining most — other university and community colleges in the state in going to online instruction in response to the coronavirus threat.

In a statement issued Thursday, the college said between March 22 and April 4 — the week following next week’s spring break — instruction would be online. BGTC hopes to resume normal course delivery April 5.

“BCTC is committed to making fact-based decisions and keeping the community informed and protected as information provided by health officials about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is evaluated. The college community’s health, safety and well-being is always the first priority,” the college said.

In addition, college sponsored domestic or international travel is suspended and will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis after April 5.

Also, BCTC sponsored student activities and on-campus BCTC events scheduled during spring break are cancelled, including the PTK regional conference and the Job Fair at the Winchester Campus. After spring break, we will be evaluating other campus events on a case-by-case basis to ensure community health.

However, Workforce Solutions activities will continue as scheduled until further notice and the April 3 New Student Orientation will be rescheduled. Those registered will be notified.

During spring break and the online instruction period, BCTC will continue cleaning facilities as recommended by the CDC and offering college services at all campuses.