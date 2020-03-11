Woodford County Jail restricts visitors because of coronavirus outbreak

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford County Jail says it is restricting visitors until further notice.

The jail posted the restriction Tuesday a precaution to the coronavirus. It has also started to take inmates temperatures if they’ve been transferred from another facility, and isolating them if they are symptomatic.

- Advertisement -

Woodford County Jailer Michele Rankin says the hardest part about restricting visitors is the toll it might take on the inmates.

“They do look forward to their visits,” Rankin says. “Some of them, that’s all they have to look forward to all week, especially seeing their kids. So I think that’s the hardest part because we don’t know how long they will have to go without seeing their families.”

Rankin says the inmates do have access to tablets in their cells that allow them to email their families.