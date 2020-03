LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting involving a teenager.

They say officers found the 17-year-old shot Tuesday night after answering a shots fired call.

This was on Chiles Avenue near the cemetery around 10:30 p.m.m

The teen was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

They say he told officers he was walking when he was shot but didn’t give any other details.