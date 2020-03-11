No new coronavirus cases Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky had no new positive tests for coronavirus Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported in a 5 p.m. press conference.

He said the state had results for 11 tests with 10 negative and one inconclusive.

- Advertisement -

“We expect we will have more cases, but today we had some good news,” Beshear said.

The governor said he’d not yet made a decision on recommending schools close but was closely monitoring.

When we will do, it will be a strong recommendation,” he said, noting the decision ultimately will be up to the individual districts.

Related Article: Bullitt County jail locked down by illness briefly

Wednesday evening’s report leaves the state with eight confirmed cases, including five in Harrison County, two in Fayette County and one in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County patient was released from the hospital Wednesday and is isolation at home, Beshear reported.

One of the Harrison County patients also likely will be released soon. All are listed in stable condition.

The governor said at least two of the Harrison County cases were linked through their church. That is part of why he recommended earlier Wednesday hat churches consider cancelling services this weekend to minimize the risk of spreading the disease.

He noted churches, especially during the Lenten season, often attract more elderly members at this time of year. That population is more susceptible to the disease.

“Church obviously is a very important part of our lives but these times require the courage to do the things needed to protect the most vulnerable populations,” Beshear said, urging churches to at least practice “social spacing” and other tips to avoid close contact.

He suggested even trying Facebook live or getting local radio stations to broadcast services.

He also encouraged the SEC to follow the NCAA’s lead by holding SEC men’s tournament games this weekend without fans. The NCAA has announced it will follow that rule at least in the short-term.