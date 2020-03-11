Gov. recommends churches cancel services; Some churches staying open

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Governor is encouraging church leaders across the state to consider canceling services to protect members of their congregations.

The recommendation comes as more cases of the coronavirus are confirmed in the state.

First Baptist Church in Winchester is not going to cancel its services. Instead, it’s going to take different precautionary steps to keep the congregation safe.

“We’re relegating ourselves to the fist bump, the elbow touch,” said Pastor Marvin King.

In addition to avoiding contact, Pastor Marvin King is spacing out seating.

He says he appreciates the Governor’s concern to keep everyone safe, but he believes the Governor’s recommendations came too soon.

“To be able to talk about churches without also talking about schools just seems to be a very limited perspective,” said King.

Pastor King hasn’t seen a decrease in attendance.

He’s keeping up with the virus everyday and says if the threat increases he will consider closing the doors.

“We would consider but that would be a very extreme case. We would really evaluate all circumstances before we made that decision,” said King.

Pastor King says if people are nervous about coming to church and being in a big crowd they do have the option of watching on Facebook live.

Crossroads Church will be keeping all of its sites open.

Southland Christian Church posted a release on its website. The release states the church will have services on Sunday.