First responders headed to Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Area first responders under the umbrella of Lodge 4 of the Fraternal Order of Police headed to Cookeville and Putnam County, Tenn., Wednesday morning with supplies as part of a regional tornado relief effort.

The group operates as the First Responders Missional Community.

In addition to delivering cleaning supplies and other much-needed items, members of the group will be helping with clean up and the rebuilding that is beginning in the wake of the deadly tornado hat hit Nashville continued east for 75 miles early in the morning on March 2.



A total of 24 people were killed, including 18 in Putnam County.

Area residents still can donate to the relief effort by visiting www.kyfoplodge4.com/donate.