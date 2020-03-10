Uber adds text to 911 feature in some Kentucky counties

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WTVQ)- You’ve heard the ride share horror stories. Now, Uber is offering a new safety feature it says will keep riders and drivers safer.

The company says, starting Tuesday, users will be able to text 911 in several counties across the country, including several in Kentucky.

Those are: Carlisle, Daviess, Edmonson, Marshall, Anderson, Fayette, Jessamine,

Garrard, Harrison, Lincoln, Lee, Greenup, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Franklin, Scott, Barren, Marion, Metcalfe, and Oldham.

Riders and drivers will be able to access the feature inside the Uber app’s safety toolkit.

While on a trip, users can choose to text or call 911. First responders prefer calling, but sometimes riders and drivers can’t so they’ll be able to text instead.

“In an emergency, every second counts. This new addition to the app will allow Uber users to reach out to 911 in situations where they may not be able to make a phone call,” said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Head of Safety Products.

The feature automatically adds trip details into a text, including current location.

According to the company, dispatchers will be able to keep texting with the person until police make contact.

“We are always exploring ways to help make travel safer,” said Kansal, “After piloting this feature in Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Indiana we are excited to expand it into more regions where text to 911 is available.”

Text to 911 is only available in some areas, according to the FCC.

If text to 911 is not available, Uber says the user will receive a response clarifying text to 911 is not available.