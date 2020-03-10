SEC changing locker room policies in light of coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WTVQ)- The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday it will change locker room policies for the SEC MEn’s Basketball Tournament.

Traditionally, members of the media have been allowed into the locker rooms to interview players during the tournament. It is the first time sports journalists can do so. This year, due to coronavirus concerns, locker room accessories will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, and other team personnel.

Journalists will still be able to conduct interviews, just in a traditional press conference setting.

The SEC says it has also consulted with public health officials, member schools, and colleagues throughout collegiate and professional sports, and will implement cleaning measures, many of which it says it put in place last week during the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Use of hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before teams arrive and immediately upon departure;

Sanitization of game balls with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game;

Sanitization of team benches plus band and cheerleader seating areas following each game;

Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and Lysol spray in team locker rooms; and

Hand sanitizers at scorer’s table, in officials’ locker rooms and operations offices.

The SEC says it will also have additional hand sanitizers at all arena entrances, throughout the concourse and in meeting rooms. It will also put out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on preventing coronavirus.