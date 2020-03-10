Officials: BCTC student had contact with coronavirus patient

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bluegrass Community and Technical College student in Lexington had contact with the first coronavirus patient, according to the school.

They say the student isn’t showing any symptoms.

The student took classes at the Newstown and Leestown campuses.

BCTC says teachers and classmates who may have come in contact with the student are being notified.

According to the school, BCTC Operations team has already implemented additional cleaning procedures in the areas where this student had contact.

They will continue to do the following: