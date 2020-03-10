Lexington Center stepped up frequency of cleaning and disinfecting Rupp Arena

By
WTVQ News Desk
-
0
Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena unveils new seating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The girls’ Sweet 16 Basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington begins Wednesday.

It is going on as scheduled despite coronavirus concerns.

The Lexington Center says it has stepped up the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting throughout the venue.

Officials ask that all Central Bank Center patrons do the following:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • If you are feeling sick, please stay home.

