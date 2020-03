LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The city of Lexington kicks-off its Fund the Arts campaign Tuesday.

It’s a celebration of all that Lex Arts does and hopes to do to give back to the community.

The theme this year is “Art is like a Boomerang” whatever you give, you get back.

The annual event raises money to support organizations that support arts in the community.

Last year about one-million dollars was raised.