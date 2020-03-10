CORONAVIRUS: eight cases now confirmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday evening Kentucky’s total number of coronavirus cases has grown to eight.

The total has grown almost everyday since the governor announced the first confirmed case Friday. Beshear says that is expected and Kentucky is prepared.

- Advertisement -

The two new cases are both in people from Harrison County where the first case was confirmed.

Those patients are a 60-year-old male and a 54-year-old female, both in isolation, according to Beshear.

“As we continue to prepare and respond, everybody should remain calm and know we are ready for this,” the governor said. “Our local health departments are ready for this. The state is ready for this. We will get through this and we will get through this together. When we take a step that creates difficulty and disrupts our lives, understand that it is to protect our fellow citizens.”

Related Article: Fayette County added to counties under burn ban

The state says it has received results for 54 cases with 46 of those being negative. Eighteen of the 20 results received Tuesday were negative.

The governor says the five people who have tested positive from Harrison County are all connected, but not through the Walmart where the 27-year-old woman first confirmed to have the virus works.

UK Healthcare says that woman first entered care in critical condition, but is now listed in fair condition.

Of the eight cases:

Harrison County: three females, 27, 54 and 67; two males, 60 and 68

Fayette County: both males, ages 46 and 49

Jefferson County: 69-year-old male

The governor announced Tuesday visitation at state senior care and long-term care facilities will be limited to protect older people, who are one of the most at risk groups.

Gov. Beshear also signed an executive order to allow pharmacies to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days to ensure people will have needed prescriptions. His action will also allow, if necessary, pharmacies to operate at locations other than those designated on their permits.

The State Health Operations Center is activated at level one – fully activated – and the State Emergency Operations Center is also activated.

You can read a release or watch video of Gov. Beshear and other leaders providing information.