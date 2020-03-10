Coronavirus causing nursing homes to restrict visitors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Governor announced on Tuesday he is restricting visitation at state run nursing homes and long term care facilities.

The state is strongly urging privately run facilities to do the same.

Governor Andy Beshear and health officials have been saying seniors are among the most vulnerable to the virus.

On Monday, Sayre Christian Village decided to restrict visitors to protect their residents.

“It means no visitors. Obviously we’re still allowing folks that are necessary to come to our facility to provide service to our residents,” said Karen Venis, CEO.

Venis says she’s relieved the Governor is encouraging all nursing homes and assisted living facilities to restrict visitors.

“I applaud his decision 100%,” said Venis.

Governor Beshear says there are six positive cases in the state and over half of those are in people over 60 years old.

Venis says nearly all of her 375 patients are over 60 years old, but she hasn’t seen anyone with symptoms.

Sayre Christian Village is taking other precautions including screening every person living and working there, cleaning the campus regularly, and adding a coronavirus information number for people to call if they need more information at 859-899-0831.

While the restrictions are in place, Venis says they are finding ways for residents to still talk and see their loved ones by offering Facetime and Skype calls.

Venis couldn’t say how long the visitor restrictions will be in place. She adds she is monitoring the virus daily and will make adjustments as needed.

Jails are also making adjustments.

The Fayette County Jail says visitors and volunteers won’t be allowed in for now, but the jail says it hopes to reinstate visitation as soon as possible.