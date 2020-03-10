Construction causes more downtown detours

031020 MOT_Bolivar_map

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More downtown street closures are coming in Lexington as part of the city’s major sewer rehabilitation project.

According to the city, from March 23-27, Bolivar Street will be one-way from Plunkett Street toward Oliver Lewis Way and South Broadway. Commuters traveling from Oliver Lewis Way and South Broadway can use Cedar Street as a detour to South Upper Street.

Lexington has started the court-ordered replacement of two miles of sanitary sewer line between Oliver Lewis Way and Tates Creek Road through the University of Kentucky campus and the Euclid business district.

Construction on the Euclid sewer project began several weeks ago.

Several other significant traffic changes have gone into effect or will occur over the next few months:

The intersection of South Upper and Winslow Streets will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 to 6 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, weather permitting. Area businesses will remain open during this closure.

Avenue of Champions is currently one-way toward South Limestone and will remain so until Fall 2020. Commuters traveling from South Limestone should use East Maxwell Street as a detour. Sidewalks on both sides of Avenue of Champions are open. To cross Avenue of Champions, pedestrians should use the crosswalks at S. Limestone and Lexington Ave.

The intersection of Chair Ave. and Scott St. is closed until March 17, 2020. Area businesses remain accessible during this closure.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be attentive of pedestrians and cyclists, especially in construction areas.

Lexington residents, commuters and visitors are encouraged to visit LexingtonKY.gov/EuclidSewer for traffic information and updates about the project.