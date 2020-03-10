Berea College cancelling the rest of its semester

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea College in Madison County is cancelling the rest of its semester.

The school’s president says its administrative committee decided Tuesday to end classes this Friday to keep students and staff safe from the coronavirus.

Students are expected to move out by this weekend.

The college will remain open and students who can’t return home will be allowed to stay on campus.

According to the college, there are a few immediate consequences of this decision that can already be announced:

• Regrettably, our Commencement celebration will also be cancelled, or at least postponed to a date when such a gathering can be conducted safely.

• Summer academic travel through the BIST program will be cancelled. (Other summer academic travel managed through other institutions may also be cancelled, but we are not making that decision at this time.)

• Effective immediately, we will also curtail student, faculty and staff travel supported by the College through at least the end of the semester.

• Meetings of the GFA and the CFA planned for this Thursday afternoon will be held as scheduled, but faculty wishing to attend remotely via Zoom may do so.

• Athletics contests scheduled through Thursday of this week may be completed. I will be informing the schools of the USA South conference that we will be unable to compete in the remainder of our scheduled games.