RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men calmly walk into a Richmond business, pick up some items and calmly stroll out.

Now Richmond Police need help identifying the

two men.

Surveillance video has provided investigators with clear pictures of the men as they enter the store, walk around and leave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Walker Crase at Richmond Police at 859624-4776 or e-mail him at wcrase@richmond.ky.us.