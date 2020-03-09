Pipe work to delay traffic in Mason County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drainage repairs could slow traffic on a busy highway through Mason County through March 20, state transportation officials advise.

Motorists should plan for daytime closures on Kentucky Highway 8 in Mason County as state highway crews make drainage repairs along four miles of the highway west of the Clyde Barbour Parkway – U.S. Highway 68 — at Maysville.

- Advertisement -

The work is being done in advance of a resurfacing project.

Beginning Wednesday, March 11, crews will close Highway 8 from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace multiple drainage pipes under the highway between Tuckahoe Road and Charleston Bottoms Road from mile markers 3 to 7.

Work will start on the Kentucky 576 end and, weather permitting, pipe replacements will continue on weekdays through Friday, March 20, with Kentucky 8 closed about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. where crews are working each day. Rain could force work and road closures to continue into the week of March 23.

Related Article: Construction plans announced for final stretch of KY 30

Electronic message boards will be used to alert traffic, and will be updated each day to notify the public how far it is to the closure point. Motorists may use KY 1235, KY 435, KY 9, and US 68 to navigate around the daytime closures.

The pipe replacements are being down now in preparation for blacktopping operations scheduled for later this spring or summer.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.