Man’s ‘hallucinations’ lead to trouble: Sheriff

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man’s bout with hallucinations lands him in jail after a scuffle with a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy.

Joshua Roark, 40, of Rices Fork Road, was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree fleeing, and other offenses following an encounter early Friday morning, according to Sheriff Patrick Robinson.

Deputy Wes Brumley encountered Roark in the middle of Highway 66 South, the sheriff wrote on the department’s Facebook page. When the deputy approach, Roark yelled, “Gey away,” and took off. When Brumley caught up with him, Roark began to fight but finally was arrested, according to the sheriff.

During the investigation, deputies determined Roark was “manifestly under the influence and hallucinating,” according to the report.