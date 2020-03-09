Man killed in I-75 crash

FLORENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in a grinding three-vehicle crash on I-75 in Florence, Ky. south of Cincinnati.

According to Florence Police,34-year-old Joshua A. Jones died when he was struck by a southbound 18-wheeler as he stood outside his utility truck on the shoulder of I-75 southbound.

At about 8:35 Monday morning, a utility pickup and passenger vehicle had stopped on the right shoulder of I-75 South after the two vehicles were involved in a minor traffic collision. While these two vehicles were stopped, a tractor trailer traveling on I-75 South struck both vehicles and two of the vehicles’ occupants who were standing outside.

Jones was killed. Another person was flown by Air Care to University of Cincinnati and was in critical condition undergoing surgery Monday afternoon.

A third person was transported by Florence EMS to UC Hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.