CORONAVIRUS: Governor confirms Monday evening state now has six cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Monday evening Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the state’s count of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to six.

Two new cases have been confirmed, one in Harrison County and one in Fayette County.

- Advertisement -

Friday, the Governor announced the first case was in a person from Harrison County. Sunday, he confirmed another case in Harrison County, one in Jefferson County, and one in someone from Fayette County.

According to the Governor, 34 people have been tested and six have come back positive.

Beshear also says the first person diagnosed from Harrison County is doing better. That person was originally listed in serious condition.

Related Article: Lexington fire recruits train for building collapses and rescues

The Governor also revealed the first two cases from Harrison County are connected, but not through Walmart where the first person diagnosed works.

Beshear could not disclose more about the connection, but says he hopes to be able to soon. He also has not said whether the third person is connected to the first two.

You can call a toll-free number with questions or concerns over the corona virus. The number is 1-800-722-5725.

There is also a website dedicated to information about the coronavirus in Kentucky. It is kycovid19.ky.gov