LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Smoke can be seen drifting over the Laurel River Lake area and Highway 192 but motorists shouldn’t be concerned.

Park rangers are doing prescribed burns in the Marsh Branch area, causing the smoke, according to the U.S. Forest Service at Daniel Boone National Forest.

- Advertisement -

The area is between London and Corbin.

The burns are done periodically to remove undergrowth and improve vegetation and animal habitats.