Argument over missing items leads to stabbing

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Elkhorn City woman is charged with second-degree assault and trying to destroy evidence after allegedly stabbing a woman Saturday during a dispute over some missing items.

According to the Mountaintop News, 39-year-old Chasity Hill of Rockhouse Circle in Elkhorn City is accused of stabbing another woman in the thigh with a knife and then going to another residence and trying to dispose of her bloody clothes.

Hill originally called Pike County 911 and said a woman had fallen on a knife. But the victim then called and reported the stabbing.

The incident began when the victim woke up and noticed items missing from her purse and confronted Hill, who became upset,” the Mountaintop News reported.

The man whose home Hill went to to try to dispose of the clothes contacted the Kentucky State Police who came to the residence and charged Hill.