Illegal narcotics suspected in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Kentucky Highway 1275.

The Wayne County sheriff’s office says it was called to the crash around 3 p.m. Saturday when one of the vehicles crossed the center line causing a head–on collision.

Police say one driver was flown to the University of Kentucky hospital and the second driver was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment.

According to police, two types of illegal narcotics, as well as drug paraphernalia, were recovered from the accident.

No drivers have been identified at this time.

Police say drug charges are pending after lab testing.