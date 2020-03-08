Fatal shooting leaves one man dead in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A fatal shooting occurred early Saturday morning at a residence off Highway 490 in Laurel County.

Police say an allegedly domestic argument between husband and wife James Tyler McCowan and Charity McCowan turned deadly resulting in the husband being shot at least two times with a pistol.

Laurel County Coroners pronounced James Tyler McCowan (35) dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s department says it’s still investigating, and the case will be presented to a Laurel County grand jury.