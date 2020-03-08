Estill County structure fire leaves mobile home a total loss

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- An investigation is underway after a fire in Estill County left a mobile home a complete loss.

The Estill County fire department says it received word of a fire at Old Landing Road around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Firefighters say it took them about two and a half hours to fully extinguish the flames.

According to the fire department, one man was inside the home at the time of the fire, but he made it out safely.

The fire station says it believes the man was transported to UK Hospital with burns to his feet, but it does not have any update on the man’s condition.

The cause of the structure fire is still under investigation.