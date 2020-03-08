Blackout on University of Kentucky’s campus to stop hackers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As University of Kentucky Hospital tries to fight against the coronavirus, the university also fought off a cyber security threat.

The school says it has been dealing with this threat since February and experts worked quickly to resolve it.

- Advertisement -

Jay Blanton, spokesman for the University of Kentucky, says the hackers were using UK’s computing power to mine cryptocurrency.

Blanton says no personal health or private information was accessed or downloaded, but it slowed down UK healthcare systems for several weeks.

He says the hack came to an end Sunday after UK unplugged from the internet, and for now the threat is over.

Related Article: Recycle your Thanksgiving cooking oil on Friday in Lexington

“We’ve really created a much stronger a much more secure operating system for our campus,” Blanton says.

Now that it’s resolved, Blanton says the university is more secure than before.