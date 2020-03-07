Helping those who help others: Volunteer organization helps 1st responders after Nashville tornado

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A volunteer organization made up of mostly first responders in Lexington is helping out other first responders in need following the severe tornado in Nashville.

What started in a van with only a few people has now become a mission with many of the resources families desperately need after a natural disaster.

Detective BJ Blank with the Lexington Police Department says he does it because he knows how much first responders sacrifice.

“I put myself in that situation and I can only imagine what I would do if most of my house just got ripped to pieces, and I didn’t know where to go from there.”

First Responders Missional Community donates money, gift cards and more. It is taking volunteers to Nashville on March 11-15.

For more information and how you can get involved visit www.kyfoplodge4.com/donate.