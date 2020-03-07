FCEA hosts Read Across America event at Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday, dozens of volunteer readers gathered at Fayette Mall for the annual Read Across America Day. The event is put on by the Fayette County Education Association.

Organizers say the goal is to promote reading awareness to the youth in our community. It’s also a motivation program celebrated across the country.

This year’s theme was ‘Wild about Reading!’

Kids also had a chance to grab a picture with book characters like Clifford the Big Red Dog.

ABC36‘s Erica Bivens took part as a celebrity reader.