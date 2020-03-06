Police investigation underway after man found in road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police have confirmed a man was found just before 4 p.m. Friday with “life-threatening” injuries in the middle of the 400 block of Smith Street near the Transylvania University campus.

The Fayette County Coroner’s office was on the scene, but police would not confirm a fatality or other details.

“We received a call of shots fired in the area of Smith Street and when we arrived, we found a male in the street with life-threatening injuries,” Lt. Ronald Keaton said.

He said he wasn’t sure of a weapon or if one was found or any other circumstances.

“The coroner will confirm a fatality,” he concluded.

Transylvania University sent out an alert to avoid the area, but university officials said they didn’t know any details and there was no threat to the campus.