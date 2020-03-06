Fayette County Public Schools react to coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk says the district doesn’t know if the first person who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kentucky has any connection to anyone in the school system.

Superintendent Caulk sent out a letter to school families Friday night following the news that a person from Harrison County was in isolation at UK Hospital in Lexington after testing positive for the virus.

Here is the letter in its entirety:

Dear FCPS Families:

Like most of you, I learned by watching the governor’s press conference this evening that a person being treated in isolation at a medical facility in Lexington has tested positive for COVID-19. We now know that the patient is a resident of Harrison County and that they are being treated at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. Our hearts are with the patient, their family and those providing medical care.

We are working side-by-side with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government to respond appropriately based on factual information. At this time we do not know whether the patient with COVID-19 has any connection to our Fayette County Public Schools students, staff, families or campuses.

Through a process called contact tracing, health officials will assess the potential risk to our community and we will make a determination about the appropriate course of action at that time. We will keep staff, families and community updated on this rapidly evolving incident. We have also established www.fcps.net/COVID19 as a resource for information about the disease and our district response.

The most up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The health department has established a COVID-19 hotline at (859) 899-2222 and is accepting written questions at COVID19@lfchd.org.

At this time, national, state, and local health officials encourage everyone to stay informed and to follow the best practice guidelines for staying healthy:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

We will continue to keep lines of communication open.

Your Partner,

Manny Caulk

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent