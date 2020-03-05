Search for missing person underway in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 31-year old Nikki Hoskins, of East Bernstadt, who went missing Thursday.

Deputies say Hoskins was last seen on Litton Town Road, three miles north of London, around 7:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Hoskins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue hoodie.

Anyone with information about Hoskins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

*Note: No image of Hoskins was available