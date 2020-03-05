Bill that would allow veterinarians to report animal abuse advances in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- A bill that would allow veterinarians to report animal abuse now goes to the Kentucky House for consideration after passing through the Senate Thursday.

Currently, Kentucky is the only state that doesn’t allow veterinarians to report animal abuse.

Proponents of the bill say animal abuse is often tied to other forms of abuse involving humans and allowing veterinarians to report it could also help save people.

Senator C.B. Embry Jr, a Republican from Morgantown, sponsored the legislation.

It passed in the Senate with a 35-0 vote.