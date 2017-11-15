Clark County teen killed in fiery crash in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — According to a Winchester Sun report — a Clark County teen has died following a fiery crash on Ecton Road.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office says the accident happened around 7:30 Tuesday night.

A car carrying three teenagers ran off the road and fell down a ten foot embankment.

The accident happened about a quarter mile from the Save-A-Lot on Ecton road, according to the Sheriff.

Authorities say the road has a small shoulder in that area.

After leaving the road the car hit the end of a concrete bridge, flipped and caught fire.

Sheriff Berl Perdue says he believes the driver simply lost control of the car and there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

A sixteen year old from Clark County died at the scene, according to the Sheriff.

Two other teenage passengers were taken to Clark Regional Medical Center for treatment.