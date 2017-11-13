POLICE: Four victims of Glasgow plane crash identified

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP/ WTVQ) – State Police continue to investigate a small plane crash in south-central Kentucky that killed four people.

The Barren County Coroner has identified the victims as 40-year-old Quinton D. Whitaker of Somerset, 41-year-old Kyle P. Stewart of Somerset, 41-year-old Scott T. Foster and his son, 15-year-old Noah Foster of Science Hill.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that a Piper PA32 crashed near Glasgow at 2:21 p.m. CT Sunday.

The FAA says the plane was heading to the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset.

The statement didn’t say where the plane was coming from.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Jeremy Hodges tells the Bowling Green Daily News that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Bowling Green.

Hodges says part of the plane was lodged between large branches in a tree. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says NTSB investigators planned to arrive at the site on Monday.

11/12/2017 6:50:29 PM (GMT -5:00)