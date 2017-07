MARION COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)-State police are looking for a young woman.

This is 16-year-old Madison Shelby Mattingly from Bradfordsville.

KSP says she was last seen at home on Mannsville Road on Wednesday Morning.

Troopers say she’s five feet tall, 115 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

They say they don’t suspect foul play at this time.