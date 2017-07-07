The Lexington Theatre Company presents “Legally Blonde”

The LEXington Theatre Company presents its third summer production, combining “Today’s Broadway Stars and Tomorrow’s Broadway Hopefuls.”

Legally Blonde will play the Lexington Opera House, July 20-23, with a cast and creative team from Broadway, the Bluegrass and beyond.

Legally Blonde is presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, along with Co-Producing Sponsor, KentuckyOne Health. The production will feature the Tony-nominated original Broadway choreography, by Jerry Mitchell, recreated and adapted by Broadway Veterans Brooke Engen & Tiffany Engen. Schedule permitting, Lexington’s own Laura Bell Bundy (nominated for a Tony Award for originating the role of Elle Woods on Broadway), will be on hand to co-direct the show, alongside LEX Artistic Director and Broadway Vet, Lyndy Franklin Smith.

For more information go to lexingtontheatrecompany.org.