Lane closures scheduled for Newtown Pike in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alternating lane closures are scheduled for Newtown Pike in Lexington on Friday, July 7 and July 10-14, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closures are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, according to the state.

On Friday, alternating lane closures will be in effect between Providence Place (milepoint 3.500) and Ironworks Pike (milepoint 5.477).

The closures are necessary for milling work.

One lane will remain open at all times.

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14, alternating lane closures will be in effect between Providence Place (milepoint 3.500) and Ironworks Pike (milepoint 5.477).

The closures are necessary for paving operations.

One lane will remain open at all times.

The work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov and www.waze.com.