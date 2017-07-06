1 dead, 2 injured after machete attack in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- One man is dead and two woman are injured after a man attacked them with a machete early this morning in Bronston, Kentucky.

28-year-old Cody T. Hall is in custody tonight after police say he attacked three people with a machete in this home and then fled and assaulted police before finally being detained.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office says they were called to the home off Bonnie Blue Lane around 6:30 Thursday morning on reports of an assault on progress.

When deputies arrived they found two women with cut wounds.

The women told deputies they ran to a neighbors house after hall attacked them with a machete and he ran away with the machete and a handgun.

Deputies say soon after they found hall just down the road on Rhett Butler Lane where he dropped the machete and gun but then charged the deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Hall lead deputies on a short chase before he was tased and taken into custody.

Deputies say they then went back into the house where the assault took place and that’s where they found a man dead inside the home.

The Sheriff’s office says the two female victims were being treated for there injuries at nearby Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

They say Hall also had cuts on himself that looked to be self inflicted.

He was taken to UK Medical Center and will return to Pulaski County Detention Center after he is treated.