Alison Lundergan Grimes addresses voter info battle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is among a growing number of secretaries of states who are refusing to provide detailed voter registration information to the Trump administration.

In an exclusive interview with ABC 36 News, we asked Secretary Grimes about the request that she calls a federal government overreach, and whether she thinks this will ultimately end up in court.

More than 40 states have turned down the President’s request for the voter registration information, which includes names, addresses, birth dates, the last four digits of social security numbers, political party affiliation and voter history since 2006. The information would go to the ‘advisory commission on election integrity’ which the president formed in may to investigate his claims that millions of illegal voters took part in last November’s election.

Secretary Grimes has called that claim by the President, a lie.