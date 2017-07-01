New jobs coming to Pulaski County

EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) – An ammunition shell casing factory is coming to Pulaski County that will create 50 new full-time jobs, according to the state.

ShellTech LLC, a newly formed high-volume manufacturing subsidiary of Shell Shock Technologies LLC, plans to invest $3.2 million in the factory in Eubank.

The company will manufacture lightweight, nickel-alloy and aluminum NAS cartridge cases designed by its parent company, Shell Shock Technologies LLC of Westport, Connecticut.

ShellTech is buying an existing 14,000 square-foot facility and 11-acres previously home to the contract manufacturer of SIG SAUER ammunition and will assembly NAS cases under a long-term contract from its parent company.

The new operation will begin with assembling 9mm cases before adding 5.56 mm, .308, .45 ACP, 380 and .40 S&W cases along with a selection of other popular pistol and rifle calibers.

Our new high-volume manufacturing facility in Eubank, Ky. will give us the scale necessary to accelerate the market introduction and commercialization of Shell Shocks NAS case technology, said Craig Knight, president and CEO of both Shell Shock Technologies and ShellTech. Were extremely grateful for the support provided by the commonwealth of Kentucky, Pulaski County and the various regional and local development agencies. We appreciate their belief in Shell Shocks technology, development plan and potential. Were also looking forward to getting involved in, and giving back to, the local community.

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in June preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $800,000 through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

In addition, ShellTech can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives. In fiscal year 2016, the Kentucky Skills Network provided training for nearly 95,000 Kentuckians and 5,000 companies from a variety of industry sectors.