Bath County farmer sentenced to six years in jail for selling misbranded products

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Just before the Fourth of July comes case of liberty versus law. A Bath County farmer, 57-year-old Sam Girod, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for making misbranded home remedies, including a chickweed salve. A large crowd came to support Girod outside the federal courthouse in Lexington.

It is freedom neighbors of the Girod family in Bath County say is under attack Friday in Lexington. The city named after that first battle for liberty. It is in the federal courthouse where 57-year-old Sam Girod was sentenced to six years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Girod was selling homemade “remedies”, like a chickweed salve, that do not comply with FDA regulations or advertising laws. When a federal judge in Missouri ordered Girod to stop in 2013, the U.S. attorney says Girod continued to sell his products in Indiana, Wisconsin, and Illinois. One of those products, the U.S. Attorney says was dangerous when used as recommended.

As Assistant U.S. Attorneys left the courthouse, about eighty of Girod’s supporters shouted after them, including dozens of Amish because Girod is not just a farmer, but an Amish farmer.

“He’s not a threat to anybody. There are no victims. Who’s the victim? Why is this man going to jail for six years?” Neighbor Sally Oh asked.

Former Sheriff Richard Mack traveled from Arizona to support Girod.

“We all owe Sam Girod and his family an apology,” Mack said.

He says the judge is ignoring basic american values.

“The real crime committed here is an FDA who is out of control, that believes they supersede the right to pursuit of happiness and the right this man has to be left alone. He hurt no one,” Mack said.

Those tasked with protecting the people say the law finds otherwise.

As part of Girod’s sentence he will be on supervised release for three years, and have to pay $14,239.08 in restitution. Girod does have the right to repeal. He has not said yet whether he will.

You can find a full statement from the U.S. Attorney here.