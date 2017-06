LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police find a man in an attic following an early-morning alarm call.

Officers showed up at the Nest Center for Women, Children and Families on North Limestone just after 12 a.m. Thursday after an alarm went off.

They spotted a man inside and he disappeared from sight.

A K9 unit was called in and found the man in the attic.

Police said they are not sure how he got in.