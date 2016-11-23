UPDATE: Accused “KYAnonymous” Hacker Pleads Guilty in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Deric Lostutter, the man accused of hacking into computers to draw attention to a 2012 rape case in Steubenville, Ohio, appeared in federal court Wednesday morning with his attorney, Frederic Jennings, where he pleaded guilty.

The case involved a teenage girl, 16, and high school football players.

As part of the plea deal, Lostutter admits he helped hack a Steubenville High School athletics website to harass and intimidate people and for his own online publicity. He also admits he lied to an FBI agent.

“We wanted to stand up for a girl who had no voice and we went about it the wrong way,” Lostutter said to the judge in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says by the time Lostutter and his co-defendant Noah McHugh, hacked the site two players had already been arrested. It also says the hack provided no new information to the investigation.

Lostutter, who formerly lived in Winchester and was known as “KYAnonymous” on Facebook and Twitter, was indicted in the summer on hacking charges. He formally pleaded not guilty to those charges back in September.

Lostutter faces up to ten years in prison and $250,000 in fines. He remains free pending sentencing in March.

McHugh already pleaded guilty for helping hack the online account. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

