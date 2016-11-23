UPDATE: Accused “KYAnonymous” Hacker Pleads Guilty in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Deric Lostutter, the man accused of hacking into computers to draw attention to a 2012 rape case in Steubenville, Ohio, appeared in federal court Wednesday morning with his attorney, Frederic Jennings, where he pleaded guilty.

The case involved a teenage girl, 16, and high school football players.

As part of the plea deal, Lostutter admits he helped hack a Steubenville High School athletics website to harass and intimidate people and for his own online publicity.  He also admits he lied to an FBI agent.

“We wanted to stand up for a girl who had no voice and we went about it the wrong way,” Lostutter said to the judge in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says by the time Lostutter and his co-defendant Noah McHugh, hacked the site two players had already been arrested.  It also says the hack provided no new information to the investigation.

Lostutter, who formerly lived in Winchester and was known as “KYAnonymous” on Facebook and Twitter, was indicted in the summer on hacking charges.  He formally pleaded not guilty to those charges back in September.

Lostutter faces up to ten years in prison and $250,000 in fines.  He remains free pending sentencing in March.

McHugh already pleaded guilty for helping hack the online account.  He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

9/7/16

Deric Lostutter appears in federal court in Lexington

A man instrumental in exposing a 2012 rape case in Steubenville, Ohio appeared before a federal judge in Lexington.

Deric Lostutter, who goes by “KYanonymous” on Facebook and formerly lived in Winchester, was indicted earlier this summer on charges related to how he hacked into computers in order to uncover the high profile rape case involving a teen girl and football players.

Lostutter, accompanied by defense attorney Tor Ekelant, entered a plea of not guilty at an arraignment, Wednesday.

Lostutter’s trial will begin November 8.

  • Derek Dn

  • Proof is in the minutes of the plea agreement. He did this to get publicity for HIMSELF.

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B4OIz-TNoVYUaDl3NlFEV0o2UUU/view

  • The same blog he is suing three individuals in a classic SLAPP action in an effort to suppress public speech about him? This individual is no hero and has spent the past 4 years victimizing, defrauding and harassing people who speak out against him. He has accused innocent men of being pedophiles, and accused an innocent father of raping, impregnating and killing his daughter. When he accessed the rollredroll.com admin’s emails he stole nude photos contained therein and posted them on the internet for the world to see. I am now told that many of the photos of INNOCENT WOMEN who had no part to do with the case, but were victimized by Deric Lostutter, have now made their way to porn sites and have been shared and viewed millions of times. He is no hero. NOTHING found in Jim Parks’ emails or website provided any evidence of coverup or evidence regarding the rape case. Deric accessed the website to gain publicity for his online presence and name. He has admitted to as much, and he has used this case for 4 years to take advantage of people. PLEASE PLEASE research him. That is part of the problem. The media repeats erroneous information and that is how Deric has managed to be predatory and live off of others all these years.

    He was not “instrumental” in solving or exposing anything. He did not get involved until December 2012 – MONTHS after the boys were arrested and charged. Deric has used this embellishment for the past 4 years to ask the public for donations. He has not had a job. Instead he and his wife live off of the kindness of others. Recently, when he was forbidden by the court from speaking of the case or using the internet, he raised over $11,000 in donations for his “personal living expenses”. Deric has used these donations to fund his litigation against myself and two others. We were forced to hire a North Carolina attorney to defend ourselves in a one million dollar lawsuit wherein he is also seeking control and possession of my two dogs.

  • First of all – he was NOT instrumental in exposing anything. Charges had already been filed. He did NOT expose any corruption as he claims .. there was NOTHING to expose. He is and has always been a phony.
    Want the real truth about him? Check this blog out. The same blog he is desperately trying to get taken down because he doesnt want people to know the real Deric Lostutter

    http://dericlostutter.org/blog/

