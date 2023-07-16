Kentucky Horse Park: 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide dies

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Horse Park announced Sunday that 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Funny Cide has died.

The park shared the post on Facebook Sunday morning, saying the champion died today due to complications with colic.

Organizers shared that the horse “will be greatly missed by his friends at the Kentucky Horse Park, Sackatoga Stable, and all his devoted fans.”

The Hall of Champions barn is closed Sunday.