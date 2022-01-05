$20,000 scholarship opportunity for Bryan Station senior of color

"Be the Change" College Scholarship Competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $20,000 college scholarship competition has been announced for seniors of color at Bryan Station High School.

On Tuesday, ONE Lexington and Galls of Lexington announced the “Be the Change” college scholarship competition.

According to ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama, the opportunity is available, “for a rising Bryan Station High School senior of color, who is committed to attending a Kentucky college or university in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice or related field (police studies, social justice studies, pre-law, forensic science, emergency medical care, fire protection, homeland security and more).”

Carama says the scholarship opportunity is a chance to empower youth of color to “Be the Change”.

“The disparities within the system can largely be attributed to lack of diversity,” said Carama.