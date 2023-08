20-year-old Lewis Co. woman fatally shot, man arrested

GARRISON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 20-year-old Lewis County man was arrested after a woman was found fatally shot Wednesday in a home.

Damien Hebbler allegedly shot and killed Kylie Weitz, according to Kentucky State Police.

When officers first arrived at the home, Weitz appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, after an investigation, KSP believe she was instead shot by Hebbler.

He was arrested and is charged with murder.