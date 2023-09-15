20-year-old dead after hit-and-run in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 20-year-old man has died after being hit while driving a motorcycle on South Broadway Thursday night.

Jerry Creech died after colliding with a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. yesterday, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

The person driving the other vehicle fled after the crash.

No information on that vehicle, nor the person driving it, has been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates